Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Hold

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSEZY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

SSEZY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. SSE has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

