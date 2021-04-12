Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

NYSE TSE opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,338,807. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

