Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

