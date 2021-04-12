Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to “Buy”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Bank of America increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.01. 437,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,129. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

