Zeusshield Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,947.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $7,947.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

