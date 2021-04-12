Zilla Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Zilla has a total market cap of $515,098.49 and approximately $2,445.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

