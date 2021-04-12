ZIMBOCASH Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $33,952.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.68 or 0.00290200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.14 or 0.00712163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,626.38 or 0.98492559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.19 or 0.00922032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00018113 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.