Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

