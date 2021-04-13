$0.02 EPS Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CASA shares. TheStreet upgraded Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

CASA stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Casa Systems news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

