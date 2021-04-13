-$0.25 EPS Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,156. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $136,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $2,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $21,409,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,574,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.