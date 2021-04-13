-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.31). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENT shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at about $5,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

