0xBitcoin Market Cap Hits $6.21 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $513,239.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.