$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.13. 2,649,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

