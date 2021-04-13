1,000 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $218.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

