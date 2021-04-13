1,347 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1,598.75. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,197. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $517.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,959.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,533.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,544.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

