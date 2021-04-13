13,935 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,394,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867,341 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

VALE opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

