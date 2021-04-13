14,115 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

