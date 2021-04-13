$154.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $154.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $800.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

