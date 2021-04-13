$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

BBBY opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $30,567,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

