3,013 Shares in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 16,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,015 shares of company stock worth $9,166,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

