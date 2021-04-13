312 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

