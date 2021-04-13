$327.16 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to post sales of $327.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.82 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

CONN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,959. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

