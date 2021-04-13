3,978,492 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,978,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,791,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

