4,165 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,632.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA LIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.15. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $74.83.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

