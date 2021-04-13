4,284 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $71.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

