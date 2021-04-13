$436.61 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $436.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

