4J Wealth Management LLC Buys 132 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.79. 22,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $140.63. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

