4J Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. 16,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,759. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.