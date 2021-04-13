4J Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. 41,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,791. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

