4J Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $265.28. 50,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $147.60 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

