$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.46 billion to $22.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,728. The stock has a market cap of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.