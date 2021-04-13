5,590 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of CHCT opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.