$6.90 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post sales of $6.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Five Prime Therapeutics reported sales of $8.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. 943,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,983. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

