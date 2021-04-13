6,048 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.50. 16,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,123. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $220.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,393 shares of company stock worth $70,832,824 in the last ninety days.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

