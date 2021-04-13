6,093 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.