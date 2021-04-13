63,608 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $336.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $338.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.