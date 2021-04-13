7,391 Shares in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digimarc by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 36.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $487.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

