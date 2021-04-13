7,466 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 115.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock traded up $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,202. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

