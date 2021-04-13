$964.58 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post $964.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $959.29 million to $968.43 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.
In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
