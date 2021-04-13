$964.58 Million in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post $964.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $959.29 million to $968.43 million. Autodesk reported sales of $885.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $294.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a one year low of $156.91 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.98.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit