9,819 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 125,304 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after buying an additional 762,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 592,694 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

