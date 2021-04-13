A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,868. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

