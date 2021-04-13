ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 30 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 25.88.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

