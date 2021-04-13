Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Declares $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $165.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average of $249.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

