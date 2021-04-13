accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 579.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 426.34. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a market capitalization of £288.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.25.

In related news, insider Steve Brown purchased 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.51) per share, with a total value of £74,750 ($97,661.35).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.