Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

