Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Holdings Boosted by American International Group Inc.

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accolade by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit