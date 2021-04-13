Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accor has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

