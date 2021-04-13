Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.86. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 327,189 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Acer Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

