Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

