Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

