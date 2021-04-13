Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 131,881 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit