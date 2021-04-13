Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 131,881 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $64,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.45. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

